August 10, 1925 - May 31, 2020 Mrs. Inez Barber Jessup, 94, of Pinnacle, passed away at her home Sunday, May 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born in Surry County, August 10, 1925 to the late Charlie Preston and Ida Elsie Scott Barber. Mrs. Jessup graduated from Shoals High School and Draughn's Business College. Her young adult life was spent working on the family farm and as a housewife, later working with Proctor Silex until beginning a successful career in insurance sales with the C.O. Jessup Insurance Agency, Transamerica and Blue Cross Blue Shield. She was a faithful member of Shoals United Methodist Church, spending many hours with her cherished church family. She served 14 years as president of the Shoals United Methodist Women's group, and helped prepare for many varied church functions. Mrs. Jessup enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables, flowers and massive Jade plants which she nourished to become Blue Ribbon award winners. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, and true friend to many. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jessup was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jessup; a sister and brother-in-law, Crawlie and Anderson Brown; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl and Evelyn Jessup, Roscoe and Mildred Jessup, Marshall and Betty Jessup, Clyde and Thelma Jessup, Rumell Moore, and Lionell Moore. Mrs. Jessup is survived by a daughter, Phyllis Jessup; a son, Dale Jessup; sister-in-law, Ruth Moore, brothers-in-law, Jack Jessup, and Lewis Moore; several cousins and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Shoals United Methodist Church with Pastor Sue Anne Morris officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will begin inside the church on Wednesday at 3:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 206 W Pine St.

Jun 3
Visitation
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Shoals United Methodist Church
4245 Shoals Rd.
Pinnacle, NC 27043
Jun 3
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
4:00PM
Shoals United Methodist Church
4245 Shoals Rd.
Pinnacle, NC 27043
