July 13, 1925 - December 18, 2019 Leila Mae Jernigan of Greensboro, NC passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born, the lone sister of five brothers, on July 13, 1925 in Montgomery County, North Carolina to Millard Guy and Carrie Lefler. She was a member of New Garden Friends Meeting, having served on various church committees, and was greatly valued for her laughter and cheerful attitude. Active in community activities, she was a long-time member of the Guilford Grange and had worked as volunteer with the Boy Scouts and Guilford College Community Civitan Club. Leila Mae worked with the war supply industry during WWII, and was a retiree from the Sears Mail Order Center. A lifelong gardener, she supplied family and friends with fresh vegetables and always served multiple vegetable dishes at meals. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Hugh W. Jernigan, Sr. and her five brothers, M. E., Marvin, Bill, Graham, and Durrell Lefler. She is survived by two children and their spouses, Hugh Jernigan, Jr. (Mary Susan Dobyns) and Patricia Jernigan Martinez (John Martinez). A gathering of family and friends will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 22 at New Garden Friends Meeting House, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro, N.C. Graveside services will be held at the New Garden Cemetery immediately after the gathering with a reception following at 3:00PM in the Meeting House. A viewing for interested parties will be available at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home, 5926 W. Friendly Avenue, from 9:30 am-12:00 pm the day of the service. Memorials may be made to New Garden Friends Meeting-Grounds Committee, 801 New Garden Rd., Greensboro, N.C. 27410 or to the Civitan Cottage-Boys and Girls Home, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina 28450, or New Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service 5926 W. Friendly Ave.
