Jensen II, Hans Peter June 28, 1948 - May 7, 2020 Hans Peter Jensen II, 71, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in California on June 28, 1948. Mr. Jensen served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was retired from Philip Morris Tobacco Co. His nickname "Pig Pickin Pete" came from where he loved cooking barbeque for large gatherings. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jane Ayers Jensen; two sons, David Peter Jensen (Bree), and Anthony Todd Hostetter (Kelly); a granddaughter, Charley Beck, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff of Hematology and Oncology, Baptist Medical Center for the special care given to Mr. Jensen during his illness. No formal services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
