February 21, 1919 - December 4, 2019 Mrs. Hyacinth H. Jenkins, 100, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born in Cabarrus County on February 21, 1919 to William Helms and Bertha Crayton Helms. Hyacinth was the oldest member of Faith Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 78 years, Alfred Jenkins. Surviving are her children, Larry (Carole) Jenkins, Charles (Brenda) Jenkins, and Richard (Nancy) Jenkins; grandchildren, Debbie (Mark) Linville and Kimberly (Ru) Sen; stepgrandchild, Amy (Steve) Gardner; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Austin) McKnight, Andrew (Mallory) Linville, Jacob Sen, and Lily Sen; and stepgreat-grandchild, Eric Gardner. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Faith Church with Pastor Michael Gates officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Jenkins' honor to Faith Church, 1078 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
