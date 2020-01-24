December 13, 1927 - January 18, 2020 Naomi Louise Jackson Jeffries was born to the late Robert D. Jackson and Minnie Bynum Jackson in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on December 13, 1927. She was educated in the local public schools and graduated from Atkins High School in 1945. In 1949, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Winston-Salem Teachers College. During the summer, she worked at 14th Street Recreation Center and her first job was the Girls Basketball Coach at Hawkins High School in Warrenton, NC. Naomi taught in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools System for 34 years. She was a member of the North Carolina Association of Education and the Winston-Salem State University Alumni Association. In 2002, Naomi was inducted into the C. E. Gaines Hall of Fame for basketball and in 2006, she was inducted into the Atkins High School Hall of Fame for basketball. She began to exercise her Christian faith at an early age. She was a Gold Star member of First Baptist Church, having 80 years of membership. She taught Vacation Bible School, was a member of the Women's Progressive Club, and the Ruth Missionary Group. Naomi married James Jeffries in 1954 and two children, Daphne and Cedric were born. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; brother, Robert D. Jackson, Jr.; and sisters, Doris L. Jackson and Lillie J. VanLandingham. Affectionately known as "Nome," "Jeff," "Grandma Jeffries," and "Ma," Naomi Louise Jackson Jeffries was called to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Daphne Jeffries-Wright; her son, Cedric (Gwen) Jeffries of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; her grandchildren, Candice, Alexa, Cedric, II and Raymond (Alanda); one great-granddaughter, Kamailyah; two sisters, Minnie Jackson Evans and Shirley Jackson-Scott; nieces, Angela Evans, Michelle Evans, LaTeesha (Doug) Mungin, and Lisa (Herbert) Kelly; nephew, Reginald O. Jackson; great-nephews, Angelo Evans, Marvin Evans, and Marquis Evans; great-niece, Laila and great-nephew, D.J.; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Fletcher and Sarah Bruce; extended family, Price, Mickle, Floyd, and Randolph Mitchell; special friend, Mrs. Naomi Jones; a host of other relatives, friends, and former students; and a wonderful group of caregivers, Narel, Jessica, and Tondy. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 11:00am until 12noon on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Jeffries, Naomi Louise Jackson
To send flowers to the family of Naomi Jeffries, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Baptist Church
700 N. Highland Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
700 N. Highland Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before Naomi's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
First Baptist Church
700 N. Highland Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
700 N. Highland Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before Naomi's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately