Dolores M. Jeffers, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, passed away on June 19, 2020 Dolores and her husband Dick, who passed away in 2018, moved to Winston Salem from Long Island, New York in 1989. Born in 1927 in New York City, Dolores grew up in the heart of Manhattan during the Great Depression. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes catholic school from 1933-1941 and St. Rose High School graduating in 1945. In 1948, while working for National City Bank, Dolores met Richard Jeffers. They were married on September 3, 1951 at Good Sheperd Church in Manhattan, New York. While living in the Bronx for the next three years, Dolores and Dick welcomed their first thre children into their family. In June of 1956, they moved to Long Island, New York settling in the village of Northport. They welcomed their fourth child, Paul Edward in 1961. Dolores's life was blessed with her four children including Deirdre (husband Joseph Mullen), Stephen (wife Patricia), and Richard (wife Robin). Her youngest, the late Paul E. Jeffers, passed away on September 11, 2001. The addition of ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren filled her life with joy and happiness. Dolores volunteered countless hours to fundraisers and charitable activities at Holy Family Church in Clemmons, NC. In addition, she served many hours at the Samaritan M

