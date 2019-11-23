June 15, 1924 - November 21, 2019 Mrs. Viola Elizabeth James Jarvis, age 95, of Millers Creek, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM, Sunday November 24, 2019 at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Byrne officiating. Burial will be in the Fishing Creek Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 prior to the service at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home. Mrs. Jarvis was born June 15, 1924 in Wilkes County to W.B. and Nellie Anderson James. She was a homemaker where she loved to sew and garden. Mrs. Jarvis retired from L & L Manufacturing. She was a lifelong member of Fishing Creek Baptist Church and attended Welcome Home Baptist Church. Mrs. Jarvis was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Richard Carson Jarvis, two sisters: Oma Laws and Charlotte Jordan and five brothers: Joe, Noah, Jesse, Calvin and Doug James. She is survived by two daughters: Libby Elledge and husband Benny of Statesville and Gloria South and husband Roy of Lexington, a son: Ernie Jarvis and wife Susan of Canton GA, three grandchildren: Jeff Elledge and wife Diane, Jaime Davies and husband Geoff and Julie S. Robinson and husband Gerald, eight great-grandchildren: Ben Elledge, Nathan Davies, Emily Davies, Ava Robinson, Hannah Simpson, Emily Simpson, Mallory Simpson and Brooke Simpson, and two sisters: Jean Bell of West Virginia and Pauline Elmore of Roaring River. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made Fishing Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Freida Smithey, 925 Old Hwy 60, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 or Welcome Home Baptist Church, 132 Welcome Home Church Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home P.O. Box 1428, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
