May 9, 1940 - August 10, 2019 ADVANCE Mr. Shermer Gray Jarvis, 79, formerly of Hwy. 64 East, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019, ending his long struggle with COPD at the Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab Facility in Salisbury. Mr. Jarvis was born May 9, 1940, to the late Robie Gray and Frances Shermer Jarvis. He served in the U.S. Navy from November 21, 1958, to December 7, 1962, where he achieved the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class as an electrician, and served aboard the U.S.S. Tidewater D31, which was a destroyer repair ship with the Atlantic 6th Fleet. Mr. Jarvis then worked as an electric motor repairman for Piedmont Electric Company from 1963 to 1964. Upon leaving Piedmont Electric Company, Mr. Jarvis went to work at Duracell USA Battery Company in Lexington, and worked as a Lifetest Lab Technician, Lifetest Lab Supervisor, and Senior Progammer/Analyst in MIS for several years, until he retired after 38 years of service. He was a member of Fork Baptist Church, Fork Fire Department, and Fork Civics Club, where he served as President for three years. Mr. Jarvis was also a member of Davidson County Woodcarvers, where he carved many beautiful pieces and had meetings every Monday night. He also enjoyed carving at Davie County Senior Center on Wednesdays. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jarvis is preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Roverda Ellis Jarvis, who died at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on November 27, 2012, and a brother, Dennie Jarvis. He is survived by two sons, Ron Jarvis (Michelle), of Thomasville, and Jeffrey Jarvis (Melanie), of Charlotte. A funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Eaton Funeral Chapel with Rev. Robert Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Eaton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for the American Lung Association, 401 Hawthorne Ln., Suite 110 - #298, Charlotte, NC 28204; the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134; or Fork Baptist Church, 3140 Hwy. 64 East, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
