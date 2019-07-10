January 8, 1945 - July 6, 2019 Mr. George Richard "Dick" Jarvis, 74 of Clemmons, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the palliative care unit of Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County on January 8, 1945. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Whitaker Jarvis, of 49 years, their son, Scott Jarvis, his wife, Kendra Cameron Jarvis, and their one precious granddaughter, Anna, of Asheville, North Carolina. Dick was a devoted husband, Dad, Papa, uncle, and a friend to many. He had one brother, Wayne Jarvis and wife, Ann; nephews, Marty Jarvis and wife, Misty; Jeff Weir and wife, Deanne; niece, Jennifer Flippin and husband, Michael. Greatnieces: Allie Jarvis, Dezha Simcox, Brianna Weir Copeland, Maleah Weir Bretz, Ava Weir, and Olivia Weir; great-nephews: Zach Weir, Michael Flippin, Jr., Tanner Flippin, Jedidiah Flippin, and Ezekiel Flippin. He was blessed to have many wonderful friends. Special thanks to Carl Cox and wife, Judy, for their lifetime of friendship. He graduated from Western Carolina University with a BA in business administration followed by a master's degree from Grand Canyon University. While at WCU, Dick was a charter founder and brother in Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He also served on the Greek Council. Dick proudly served in the United States Army. He did a tour of duty in Vietnam. In the U.S. Army, he received a medal of valor for heroic acts in Vietnam. Upon his return he was stationed at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Dick was a vice president and senior loan officer in industrial and commercial lending at the Bank of Carolinas. He was with BB&T and RBC Centura before joining the Bank of the Carolinas. He retired in August 2008. Dick was a devoted member of Clemmons United Methodist Church. In addition, he was a faithful usher at the 8:30 service. He volunteered and helped the Fall Bazaar. Dick had many interests including football, golf, backyard wildlife, and woodworking in his shop. He was an avid dog lover...English springer spaniels. He had four in his lifetime...Cindy and Abigail (deceased) and our dogs at home, Max and Molly. A celebration of life will be held at Clemmons United Methodist Church Thursday, July 11 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the English Springer Spaniel Rescue and the Vietnam Veterans of America or the Clemmons United Methodist Church Compassion Fund. Online condolences may be made at Frank Vogler and Sons in Clemmons, North Carolina. Frank Vogler & Sons 2849 Middlebrook Dr
