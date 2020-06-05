September 7, 1919 - May 27, 2020 Mrs. Elsie Lee Brake Jarvis, a resident of Rural Hall, NC from 1948 until 2010, 100, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her daughter's home. Her husband of 63 years, Charles Evans Jarvis, predeceased her in 2004. She was born in Rocky Mount, NC on September 7, 1919, the daughter of the late Jesse Bennett Brake and Della Gertrude Modlin Brake. Mrs. Jarvis graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1940, where she earned her degree in Math and Physical Education. She was owner and operator of Jarvis Kindergarten held in her home in Rural Hall from 1952 until the spring of 1970. Mrs. Jarvis was a member of First Baptist Church of Rural Hall, where she was active until a fall in 2010. She has been in various assisted living facilities since then, the most recent facility was in Georgia so that she could be close to her daughter and granddaughter, Lesley, to care for her. When she developed pneumonia and fell, resulting in broken ribs, she was then moved into her daughter's home so she could be tended to by her family due to the corona virus pandemic. She is survived by a daughter, Lynnette "Lynn" Jarvis Lawson of Warner Robins, GA; a son, Phillip Evans Jarvis (Reba) of Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; and a brother, Carl Brake (Betty) of Rocky Mount, NC. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Rural Hall Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Heights Baptist Church, 3948 Almon Drive, Martinez, GA 30907. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

