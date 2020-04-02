August 20, 1933 - March 28, 2020 Winston-Salem - Mr. Smith Jamison, 76 and formerly of Sharon, SC passed away March 28, 2020. Public viewing will be 3 til 6pm on Friday at Hooper Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 11am Sat. at Gardens of Memory Memorial Park. Mr. Jamison's family owned funeral home; Faith Funeral Service of York, SC is in charge of the arrangements.

