November 4, 1944 - September 26, 2019 Sandra Faye Collins James, 74, of King, NC passed away September 26, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born November 4, 1944 to Mildred Shelton. Left behind to cherish her memory are; her daughter, Lynn James Martin; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark Lee and Sherry James; three grandchildren, Ashlee Lauren Martin, David James Martin, Holly Grace Hooker; three great-grandchildren, Amelia Kate Schuyler, and Aiden and Everly Hooker; and her beloved rescue pup, Honey "Bunch." She was preceded in death by her parents and a very special grandmother, Minnie Lee Collins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00 2:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel. A note of deep gratitude to Dr. Nizar D. Noureddine for his sincere kindness to and impeccable care of Ms. James during her stay in the CICU. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Womensheart.org. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
