Age 54 Ronald ("Ronnie") Lee James, 54, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was a gentle soul and a true movie buff, who enjoyed photography, road trips, and attending sporting events of his sidekicks, Trace and Austin. Ronnie was born August 2, 1965, to the late Lawrance ("Sonny") James and his wife Adna. He attended Gospel Light Christian School and was a blessing to all who knew him. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Adna and John Marshall; brothers Mike James (Beth), Robert James (Rebekah), and Lawrence; sister Sharon Clarkson (Stacy); several nieces and nephews; and his "special family," Randy & Toni McElveen, Trace and Austin. There will be a memorial service on Sat, June 6, at 1:00 pm, at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church, 1324 Yadkin Valley Rd, Advance NC 27006

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

