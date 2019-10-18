Winston-Salem - Melanie E. James, 54, passed away Oct. 11, 2019 in Winston-Salem. A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4129 N. Hampton Dr., Winston-Salem.
