April 5, 1931 - January 1, 2020 Mrs. Helen Farrington James, 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Memory Care of the Triad. She was born on April 5, 1931 in Guilford County, NC to John William Hefner and Lorraine Yates Hefner, both of whom preceded her in death. She retired from Food Lion and was of the Baptist faith. Surviving are her children, Jo Ann Stephens (Frank) of Winston-Salem and John L. (Jonny Flash) Farrington, Jr. of Kernersville; grandchildren, Zane Sells, Shane Sells (Melissa), Dwayne Sells (Beverly), all of Kernersville, and Christopher Farrington (Michelle) of King; great-grandchildren, Carson Sells, Cade Sells, Aubrey Sells, Gage Sells, Sydney Sells, all of Kernersville, and Britany Carico of OH; and great-great grandchildren, Owen Pike and Jaxon Pike of OH. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Wallburg at 3:00 pm with Pastor Danny Smith officiating. Interment will follow in New Journey Fellowship Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Saturday one hour prior to the service from 2:00 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green & Sons, Inc. 10301 N NC Highway 109 Winston-Salem, NC
James, Helen Farrington
To plant a tree in memory of Helen James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately