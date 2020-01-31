February 5, 1950 - January 29, 2020 Mr. Harold David James, 69, of Lambsburg, Virginia passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, NC. He was born on February 5, 1950 in Porstmouth, Virginia a son of the late Kenneth David James and Annie Davidson James. Harold enjoyed searching and picking four leaf clovers, Nascar, and was a Dodger fan. In his younger years he played basketball and loved fishing with his children. He was a proud Teamsters member and loved his trademark cowboy hat. Harold was a very caring and giving man who always went the extra mile. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Lynn James. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Spencer James of the home; son, David Anderson James of the home; two daughters, Wendie Carol Wooten (Marty) and Mallie Ann Hinshaw (Todd) both of Winston-Salem; two brothers, Kenneth 'Kenny' James and Robert 'Frankie' James both of Kernersville; sister, Betty Vest of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Jonathan Murray, Nathan Wooten (Kayla), Bobby Murray, Samantha Murray, and Ashley Wooten; brother-in-law, Larry Spencer (Barbara) of Lambsburg; and sister-in-law, Kathy Poole of Mt. Airy; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Wallburg Chapel with Pastor Calvin Mauk officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Virginia 23058. Online condolences may be sent to the James family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem
