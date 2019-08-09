May 3, 1951 - August 5, 2019 Mrs. Vernola Denise Purvis Jackson, born May 3, 1951 to Benzena and the late James Purvis in Winston-Salem, NC, departed this life on August 5, 2019 at Trellis Hospice Care. Vernola was married to Charles E. Jackson for 39 years and to this union a son, Charles E. Jackson, Jr., was born. Mrs. Jackson graduated from Atkins High School in 1969, received a BA degree in education from WSSU in 1973 and a master of science degree in education-early childhood from A&T State University in 1979. She taught at Harmony Elementary School in Harmony, NC and retired from the WSFC Public School System, Speas Elementary School after 30 years. She was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, Adult Sunday School Class, 3rd Sunday Ushers and the Kitchen/Hospitality Committee. Left to cherish her memories are her husband Charles E. Jackson, Sr.; son, Charles E. Jackson, Jr.; mother, Mrs. Benzena Purvis; brothers, James Purvis of Ontario, California and Randolph Purvis (Darlene) of Winston-Salem; sisters, Barbara P. Martin and Rozena P. Lyles of Winston-Salem and Marjorie P. Douglas (Junius) of Knightdale, NC; brothers-in-law, James Jackson (Yvonne) of Pfafftown, NC, Johnny Jackson (Darlene) of Clemmons, NC and Fredrick Jackson of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and other family members. Homegoing services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1840 Butler Street, Winston-Salem with Pastor Dale P. Sneed officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Saturday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made for endometrial cancer to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
