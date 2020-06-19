Winston-Salem - Ms. Tatanisha Jackson, 28, passed away June 13, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2 pm until 5 pm at Douthit's. A private funeral service will take place Saturday, June 20, 2020.

