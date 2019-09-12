September 4, 1931 - September 8, 2019 James Robert Jackson, Sr., 88, of Bermuda Run, NC passed away comfortably at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Jim was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on September 4, 1931 to the late Rebecca Althea Johnson Jackson and William Samson Jackson. He attended Fayetteville city schools and became an Eagle Scout in 1945. Jim went on to attend Wake Forest College and matriculated into Duke University Medical School in his junior year of college. He graduated Duke Medical School in 1956, Alpha Omega Alpha, and went on to serve in the United States Air Force as a staff neurosurgeon. Jim practiced neurosurgery for 35 years in Florida, Virginia and North Carolina before retiring in 1996. Jim was a gifted storyteller who loved helping people. He was also an exceptional golfer who hit two hole-in-ones in his lifetime. JJ, as he was called by many who loved him, also enjoyed bridge, crossword puzzles, dogs and gardening. He adored observing and interacting with nature every day. Jim was born with a good attitude and continued sharing his smiles, good humor and compassion for others his entire life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Barbara Cain Jackson; sons James Jackson, Jr. of Lausanne, Switzerland (Cheryl) and Lloyd Jackson of West Palm Beach, FL (Robert); stepchildren Sandra McGee of Winston-Salem (Larry), Andrew Clement of Raleigh (Evette) and Melinda Clement of Boone, NC; grandchildren Marshall McGee, Sarah Girard, Cameron Clement and Benjamin Clement survive him, as do many great-grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews; daughters Gray Jackson Morrison and Dial Jackson Firth also survive him. Jim was an active member of Clemmons United Methodist Church in Clemmons, NC with his wife Barbara. A celebration of Jim's life and toasts to his spirit will be held Saturday, September 14th at 2 pm at the Bermuda Village Living Room, 142 Bermuda Village Drive, Bermuda Run, NC 27006. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Human Rights Campaign, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. N.W., Washington, DC 20036-3278; tel. 202-628-4160 and/or to Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC 27012; tel. 336-766-6375. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel). Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
