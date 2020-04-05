November 16, 1966 - April 4, 2020 Mr. Kevin Jackson, 53, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born the son of Ronald O. Blevins and the late Elizabeth Ann Jackson Blevins on November 16, 1966. Fuzz enjoyed spending time with his family, especially taking trips to the beach with them. He was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his mother, Kevin was preceded in death by his brother, Timmy Wayne Jackson. Kevin is survived by his father, Ronald and wife, Carolyn; his loving wife, Laura Ann Jackson; daughter, Keely Shaye Jackson; sister, Melissa "Missy" VonCannon and husband, Roger; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held for the family. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

