July 19, 1937 - July 3, 2020 Lord, I just want to thank you for giving us Hazel Lee James Jackson for 82 years plus. Another soldier, true soldier has gone home to be with the Lord. Announcing the passing of Hazel Lee James Jackson formerly of Elbon Drive, Winston-Salem. She received her wings on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Forsyth Hospital after an extended period of illness. Mrs. Jackson was born July 19, 1937 to the late Colon Lucky James and Connie Wood James. She was the oldest girl of eight siblings. She was a graduate of Atkins High School (Class of 1955). She received her BS degree in Primary Education from Winston-Salem Teacher's College (Winston-Salem State University). Hazel's first job was teaching elementary school in North Hampton County, Virginia. She became homesick after only one year and returned to Winston-Salem where she became a substitute teacher for many years with the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System. She finished her teaching career at Ephesus Junior Academy-a private grade school affiliated with her church. During her tenure there, she rose to Director of the school. Among other accomplishments she initially requested funds from the federal government to start the Free Breakfast and Lunch program for Ephesus Junior Academy. Hazel has been an intricate part of Ephesus Seventh Day Adventist Church for a long time back to when she joined at an early age. She was active in several auxiliaries including the Deaconess Board, Usher board, Bible and Vacation Bible Schools, choir, and Pathfinder Leadership. Mrs. Jackson also worked for Davis Department Store and SalemTowne. Hazel met the love of her life the late Elder James Daniel Jackson and was married 49 years. From this union, they had two children, Hazelina (Michael) Johnson and James Daniel (Althea) Jackson, Jr. As a mother she taught her children, "Don't give up, keep going. If you fall, get back up and keep going. Don't let anything hold you back. You can do it!" Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Russell, Leon, Coleman, and Robert Nevon James; two sisters, Dorothy James Thomas and Thelma James. The matriarch leaves to cherish loving memories, her children, Hazelina (Michael) Johnson of Rockwall, TX and James Daniel (Althea) James, Jr. of the city; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Lucinda (Glenn) Goodwine; other relatives and friends. Mrs. Jackson's remains will lie in repose 12pm-6pm today in Hooper Funeral Home. Online expressions may be received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
