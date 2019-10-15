November 17, 1939 - October 13, 2019 Mrs. Hazel Lambert Jackson, 79, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home with her husband and family. She fought very hard for a long time, never losing her beautiful smile and witty sense of humor. Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband, Leroy Jackson; four children: Sheryl Jackson Nakama (George), Sandy Jackson McBride, Greg Jackson (Melissa), and Pam Jackson Young (Scott); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special friends, Frank and Virginia Beasley. The family would like to thank all of those who helped with her medical care, especially to Curtis and Sherri Cornett. A private family service will be conducted for Mrs. Jackson and a celebration of life gathering will take place November 17th. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately