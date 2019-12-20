June 10, 1920 - December 14, 2019 Mrs. Geneva Briggman Jackson, known as "Mother Geneva" and "Granny," was called home to her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on Dec. 14, 2019 at Magnolia Creek Assisted Living Facility. Born June 10, 1920 in Columbia, SC, she was educated in the WS/FC public schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther P. Jackson; sons, Lewis Jackson (Loretta), Gene Austin (Janice, also deceased), Carl Jackson (Debra); and daughter, Genevieve Francis (Kenneth). Mother Geneva leaves to cherish her memory: son, Harold Jackson (Linda); grandchildren, Richard Ridgill, Melissa Jackson, Marcus Jackson, William Galloway, Ricky Galloway, Carla Reid, and April Gonzalez; two very special nieces, JoAnn Roundtree and Barbara Kelly; a very special minister, Pastor Yvonne Hines and the entire congregation at Mt. Sinai Full Gospel Deliverance Center. Funeral services will be held 1pm Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Full Gospel Deliverance Center, 2721 Manchester St., with Pastor Yvonne Hines, officiating. The family visitation will be from 12:30pm-1:00pm and interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online expressions may be received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Jackson, Geneva
To send flowers to the family of Geneva Jackson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
12:30PM-1:00PM
12:30PM-1:00PM
Mt. Sinai Full Gospel Deliverance Center
2721 Manchester Street
NSTON SALEM, NC, WI 27105
2721 Manchester Street
NSTON SALEM, NC, WI 27105
Guaranteed delivery before Geneva's Visitation begins.
Dec 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
1:00PM
1:00PM
Mt. Sinai Full Gospel Deliverance Center
2721 Manchester Street
NSTON SALEM, NC, WI 27105
2721 Manchester Street
NSTON SALEM, NC, WI 27105
Guaranteed delivery before Geneva's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately