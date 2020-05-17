April 13, 1940 - May 12, 2020 Mr. Floyd Junior Jackson was born April 13, 1940 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late John and Leornia Odom Jackson. He attended the Winston-Salem Forsyth County public schools. Mr. Jackson was a retiree of Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. He later worked and retired from Data Max. Spiritually, he was the pastor of Beulah Tabernacle Holiness church for over twenty five years. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and one son, Wallace L. Jackson. Elder Jackson departed this life Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Accordius Healthcare of Winston-Salem. Left to cherish many dear memories are his children, Dr. Tia (Lamont Sr.) Cain, Floyd J. Jackson III, Ramar Jackson, Cassandra (Daryl) Jackson-Glenn, Yolanda (Johnny) Blakes, Aurenee McCall, Sophia Jackson all of Winston-Salem, NC and Valda D. Jackson-Jones, of Charlotte, NC; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends, including devoted friends, Teresa Mickens, Walter Mack and Lillian Thompson. A public viewing will be held Tuesday May 19, 2020 from 12pm-6pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private.
Most Popular
-
7 principals named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
-
Cherries is back, and Clemmons customers are keeping it busy
-
Federal judge rules indoor worship services can resume in North Carolina
-
Are we ready for more reopening? No, says Baptist Health expert.
-
2 COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases in Forsyth County
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately