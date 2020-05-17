April 13, 1940 - May 12, 2020 Mr. Floyd Junior Jackson was born April 13, 1940 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late John and Leornia Odom Jackson. He attended the Winston-Salem Forsyth County public schools. Mr. Jackson was a retiree of Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. He later worked and retired from Data Max. Spiritually, he was the pastor of Beulah Tabernacle Holiness church for over twenty five years. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and one son, Wallace L. Jackson. Elder Jackson departed this life Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Accordius Healthcare of Winston-Salem. Left to cherish many dear memories are his children, Dr. Tia (Lamont Sr.) Cain, Floyd J. Jackson III, Ramar Jackson, Cassandra (Daryl) Jackson-Glenn, Yolanda (Johnny) Blakes, Aurenee McCall, Sophia Jackson all of Winston-Salem, NC and Valda D. Jackson-Jones, of Charlotte, NC; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends, including devoted friends, Teresa Mickens, Walter Mack and Lillian Thompson. A public viewing will be held Tuesday May 19, 2020 from 12pm-6pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private.

To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

