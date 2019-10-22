January 12, 1937 - October 20, 2019 Benjamin Franklin Jackson passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem. He was born on January 12, 1937 to John and Luella Jackson in Fremont, Ohio. He graduated from Clyde High School in Clyde, Ohio and then Ohio University with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ben retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco after a long and distinguished career as an Industrial Engineer. He liked to stay busy and was committed to both civic and church activities. He was involved in Professional Engineers of NC (PENC), America Institute of Industrial Engineers (AIIE), Meals on Wheels volunteer and the Ramp Ministry. Ben was very active in his church family, having served as Deacon Emeritus at First Baptist and Ardmore Baptist. He served as Sunday School leader and led and served on numerous other church committees. Spending time with his family was very important to Ben. He especially enjoyed our annual beach trips to Sunset Beach. Ben was preceded in death by his parents; brother John Henry Jackson Jr.; and sister Janette Alvesta Corzine. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sarah Mabe Jackson; son Ben F. Jackson Jr. (Lori) of Clemmons; daughter Jennifer Jackson Huffstetler (Jim) of Charlotte; grandchildren T.J. and Zack Huffstetler, and Grace, Luke and Maddie Jackson; brother Thomas Howard Jackson (Sherry); and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 at Ardmore Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or First Baptist Church, 501 West Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
