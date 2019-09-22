July 13, 1922 - September 21, 2019 Douglas Ray Ivester, Sr., 97, passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Mr. Ivester was born on July 13, 1922 to Buelah Lineback Ivester and Rector Ivester of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Mr. Ivester graduated High School in 1940. Following High School, Douglas married Evelyn Hege and enlisted in the Army, where he served from 1942 to 1945. Mr. Ivester worked for Hanes Hosiery as a supervisor and built houses on the side. Mr. Ivester was a lifelong member of the Fairview Moravian Church. Mr. Ivester in preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Evelyn Hege Ivester, his sister, Frances Ivester Tise and his brothers, Richard Ivester, Bill Ivester, Larry Ivester. He is survived by four children: Douglas Ivester, Jr. and wife Barbara, David Ivester and wife Debbie, Mark Ivester and wife, Helen, Michael Ivester and wife Deanna; fifteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at the Moravian Graveyard at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday with Rev. Jeff Coppage officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

