October 21, 1929 - October 14, 2019 "Miss Jean," 89, was born in Forsyth County on October 21, 1929 to Elton and Elnora Steelman and joined her heavenly Savior on Monday, October 14, 2019. Preceding her in death were her parents, husbands Henry Dalton Hutchens, Floyd Henry Isgett, and granddaughter Dawn Francisco. Surviving are her son Dalton Wayne Hutchens (Karen), daughter Debra Hutchens Cearley (Donald), stepchildren Tommy Isgett (Joyce), Vickie McIver (Joey), Diane Elmore (Charles). A celebration of life service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Robinhood Road Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 5422 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 with Pastor Jason East officiating. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for all the care given to our mother and ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055.
