September 16, 1941 - January 31, 2020 Mr. William Isaac, 78, transitioned from this earthly "vessel" on Friday, January 31, 2020 after an extended period of illness. Although William was living at home with his lovely wife, he departed this life at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. William was born on September 16, 1941 in Dillon, SC to the late Mr. Orange and Mrs. Ella Reaves Isaac. He was also preceded in death by one son; one daughter; three brothers; and two sisters. William spent most of his adult life in Philadelphia, PA. He was employed and retired from the Pennsylvania Brewing Company as a distributor. He was also a life-long member of the Teamster Union Organization. In 2002, William met a lady who changed his life, Annie Mae, they fell in love and were married in 2003. They became inseparable. They attended church together and they sang on numerous choirs, The Church Choir, The Heritage Choir, and The Forsyth County Missionary Choir. They became known as the "Best Dressed, Singing Couple" in the community. William loved gospel music, especially the song, "I Am Redeemed." William became a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church where his wife, Annie Mae, was a longtime member. They later continued that membership at Mars Hill Baptist Church, where he remained an active and faithful member for many years until his health failed. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his lovely and beautiful wife, Annie Mae Isaac; five sons, Bobby (Gause) Isaac, William (Geraldine) Isaac, and James (Tangela) Isaac all of Harrisburg, PA, Gregory (Loretta) Ford of San Francisco, CA and Rasheia (Marci) Isaac of Florida; one step-son, Tony Bennett of Atlanta, GA; devoted sister-in-law, Rev. Alberta Arnette (Billie) McMillian; one dedicated adopted daughter, Geraldine Bentley and son, Solomon Montgomery; devoted niece, Annie P. Sims all of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, and friends. Love always abound. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mars Hill Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family visitation will be held from 12:30pm until 1:00pm on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
