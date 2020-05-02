January 21, 1955 - April 28, 2020 Roger Clinton Irvin of Rural Hall, NC, passed away unexpectedly this week at age 65. Roger retired from Reynolds after over 40 years of service. He was preceded in death by his father: Donald Irvin and his mother: Jo Ann Landreth Irvin. He is survived by his two children: Jeff Irvin (Corinne) of Clemmons, NC, and Jessica Cranford (Lee) of High Point, NC. He also leaves behind two sisters: Donna Hilton (Bobby) of Mocksville, NC and Kathy Flowers (Marc) of Advance, NC, his friend and ex-wife: Debbie Irvin, and two grandchildren: Emri Irvin, age 10, and Alex Cranford, age 18 mo.

