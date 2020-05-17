February 12, 1952 - May 10, 2020 Donna Marie "Gracie" Irvin, 68, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Donna was born February 12, 1952 in Surry County to Elbert and Elnora Irvin. She lived most of her life in High Point. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elizbeth Ann Souther. Donna is survived by sister, Gale I. Fox of Winston-Salem; brother, Ted Irvin (Brenda) of Candler; brother in law, Jack Southern of Hamptonville; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; and 2 great nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Irvin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

