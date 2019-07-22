July 16, 1941 - July 20, 2019 Hamptonville Mrs. Elaine Everidge Ireland, 78 passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Yadkin Nursing Center. Mrs. Ireland was born July 16, 1941 in Surry County to James Everidge and Retha Thompson Reece. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and enjoyed children, flowers, fishing, and camping. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ireland was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Ireland; two children, Darrell Wayne Ireland and Dolly Ann Ireland; three siblings, John and Ovid Everidge and Judy Mauldin. She is survived by three children, Walter Dale Ireland, Daniel Webster Ireland, and Debra Ireland Hoots & husband Dwayne; grandchildren, Mindy Ireland, Mallory (Chris) Wentzell, Megan (Jeremiah) Martinez, Jake Ireland, Melanie Ireland, Corey Ireland, and Waylon (Austin) Ireland; great grandchildren, Trevor, Avery, Vera, Joey, Alex, Isaiah, Nicholas, Kaleb, and Kason; one brother, Albert (Levone) Everidge; five half-brothers; and one half-sister. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel with Pastor Albert Everidge officiating. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00AM, prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 2132 Brandon Hills Road Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Yadkin Nursing Center, Canda Vogel, Cindy Lowthorpe, and Dawn Gough for the loving care given to Mrs. Ireland. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
