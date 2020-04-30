August 26, 1960 - April 24, 2020 Gregory Lee Irby was born to Betty J. Irby Mills and Alphonso Hutchison in Asheville, NC. Gregory, aka "Greg," graduated in 1978 from Asheville High School. He later attended Winston-Salem State University and graduated in 1986 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. Greg was married to the love of his life, Elmerette Jones Irby, for more than 32 years. She was his caregiver until his final breath. They loved to travel and take cruises. Greg was godfather of Sheridan Watkins of Winston-Salem, NC and Devon Jones of Asheville, NC. Greg worked at American Express for more than 20 years. Spiritually, Greg was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and faithfully served on the Deacon's Ministry, Men's Ministry, Male Chorus, and assistant church treasurer. A dedicated and cheerful servant of God, he was well respected at his church and in the community of both Asheville and Winston-Salem. His favorite scripture was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me." Greg was preceded in death by his mother, paternal grandmothers, paternal grandfathers, one brother. He is survived by his wife; father, one sister, seven brothers, 2 aunts and 2 uncles; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Private funeral services will be 12:00, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service. Viewing 10:00- 11:45. Interment 1:00 Saturday, May 2, 2020, Sunset Cemetery. Viewing 10:00-1:00 at Avery Funeral Home, Asheville, NC. (Gilmore)
