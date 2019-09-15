January 28, 1939 - September 9, 2019 Mr. Michalakis "Mike" Ioannou, passed away peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019, at Reston Medical Center in Reston, VA. He was born January 28, 1939 in Strogylos, Cyprus to the late Ioannis Georgallis and Chariklia Frangeski and spent the last 39 years in Clemmons, NC. Mike was a very hard working man who loved to spend time with his friends and family here and in Cyprus. In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his siblings Georgios Ioannou, Yaladia Filotheou, and Eleftheria Stavrou. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 56 years Loukia Ioannou; his brother Panayiotis Ioannou; three children: John Ioannou (Vickie), Chris Ioannou, Elena Shepherd (Sandy); seven grandchildren: Mikie, Kassie, Demetri; Michael; Alexis, Ralph, and Maria. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Reston Medical Center ICU for their exceptional care after becoming ill in Cyprus and trying to come back to his family. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to noon Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The Trisagion service will be at 11:30 am, with the funeral service at 12:30 pm officiated by Fr. Constatine Shepherd. Burial will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
WSSU band ranked No. 1 in nation by ESPN poll
-
Winston-Salem woman who played role in bizarre Clemmons killings back behind bars on drug and larceny charges.
-
Racially insensitive text from school board member included a picture of ‘Mushmouth,’ sources say
-
Lewisville will end Fourth of July fireworks
-
Human remains found in Rural Hall; authorities ask for help with identification
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately