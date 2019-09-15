January 28, 1939 - September 9, 2019 Mr. Michalakis "Mike" Ioannou, passed away peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019, at Reston Medical Center in Reston, VA. He was born January 28, 1939 in Strogylos, Cyprus to the late Ioannis Georgallis and Chariklia Frangeski and spent the last 39 years in Clemmons, NC. Mike was a very hard working man who loved to spend time with his friends and family here and in Cyprus. In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his siblings Georgios Ioannou, Yaladia Filotheou, and Eleftheria Stavrou. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 56 years Loukia Ioannou; his brother Panayiotis Ioannou; three children: John Ioannou (Vickie), Chris Ioannou, Elena Shepherd (Sandy); seven grandchildren: Mikie, Kassie, Demetri; Michael; Alexis, Ralph, and Maria. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Reston Medical Center ICU for their exceptional care after becoming ill in Cyprus and trying to come back to his family. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to noon Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The Trisagion service will be at 11:30 am, with the funeral service at 12:30 pm officiated by Fr. Constatine Shepherd. Burial will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

