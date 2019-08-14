August 13, 1933 - August 12, 2019 Taylor Simmons Inman passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, after a brief illness. He was born August 13, 1933 in Surry County to the late Joseph Brady and Tracie Hiatt Inman of Pilot Mountain, NC. He graduated from Pilot Mountain High School and Wingate University. He was then employed with the United States Department of Agriculture. He retired after 39 years of service. Thirty-six of those years were spent as the county executive director of the Farm Service Agency in Surry County. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Vivian (Polly) Fleming Inman. He is also survived by one daughter, Cathy Young of Pilot Mountain; two sons, Stan (Kim) Inman, Todd (Stacy) Inman of Pilot Mountain; two grandsons, Josh (Nikki) Inman of Austin, Texas and Michael Inman of Pilot Mountain; three granddaughters, Tori Young of Winston-Salem, Jessi Young of Pilot Mountain, and Casi Inman of Pilot Mountain; two great-grandsons, Brodrick Inman of Austin, Texas and Matthew Inman of Pilot Mountain; one brother, Doug (Pat) Inman of Gainesville, Georgia; one sister, Janice Nichols of Rural Hall, NC. He is also survived by John Shelton and wife Andrea, who has been like a son to Taylor and Polly. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Brady (J.B.) Inman; four sisters, Irene Chilton, Etta Chilton, Lois Stone and Doris Dawson; and a precious stepdaughter, Dana Leigh Hunter. Taylor was a member of Simmons Grove Baptist Church. During his lifetime, he was involved in various civic organizations and was an avid sports fan. Funeral services will be conducted by the Rev. Grant Atkins and the Rev. Roland McCraw on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 12 p.m. with visitation from 11 to 12 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woltz Hospice Home of Dobson, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
