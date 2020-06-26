May 15, 1951 - June 24, 2020 Judy Ring Inman, 69, of Westfield, passed away at Universal Healthcare of King on June 24, 2020. Born May 15, 1951, she was the daughter of Hubert Ring and Gladys Padgett Creed and stepfather, Jimmy Creed. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick (Ashley) Inman; a granddaughter, Carlie Inman; the father of her son, Wayne Inman; a special friend, Geane Macemore; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather; and several aunts and uncles. Mrs. Inman loved her family and especially enjoyed time with her granddaughter. She brought smiles to many as a resident of Universal Healthcare of King. Her favorite activity was crafting and chatting with the other residents. Her warm nature and smiles will be deeply missed. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the staff of Universal Healthcare of King for their care over the last eight years and to Mountain Valley Hospice for their care and compassion throughout Mrs. Inman's declining health. A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 in the Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Westfield Friends Church cemetery. Bro. Tommy Nichols and Pastor John White will be officiating. Due to the continuing COVID-19 threat, Cox-Needham Funeral Home asks that visitors please maintain social distancing and follow the mandatory mask order. Mrs. Inman will be available for viewing at Cox-Needham Funeral Home beginning Friday, from 1:00-5:00 PM, Saturday from 8:30-5:00 PM, and Sunday morning from 8:00-1:00PM. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Inman family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
