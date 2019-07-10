December 16, 1925 - July 5, 2019 Mildred Thacker Ingram, 93, formerly of Rural Hall, died Friday, July 5 at Abbotts Creek Center in Lexington. A graveside service will be held at 3 pm Sunday, July 14 at Crestview Memorial Park, by the Rev. Bruce Updyke. The family will receive friends in the Kingswood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall following the service. Ms. Ingram was born December 16, 1925 in Forsyth County on the family farm to Howard Alva and Ghita Snider Thacker. She retired from the Veterans Administration in Winston-Salem and was active in the Retired Federal Employees Association. She was a member of Kingswood United Methodist Church. Her husband, Clinton A. Ingram, her brother, John T. Thacker, Sr, and her sister, Mary Thacker Carter, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Sutphin of Rural Hall; her granddaughter, Pamela Sutphin; her niece and nephew, Renee (Herman) Johnson, and John (Myra) Thacker, Jr.; her great-nieces and nephews, Eryn (Jon) Myers, Laura (Joe) Quarino, Nathan Johnson, and John "Jay" (Christine) Thacker III; and her great-great-niece and nephews, Grace Myers, Joseph Quarino, Wade Myers, and Evan Grey Thacker. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington NC 27292

