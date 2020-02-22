October 31, 1951 - February 20, 2020 Linda Hartley Ingram, 68, of Welcome-Bethesda Road, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. A memorial service will held 2:00 pm Sunday at Davidson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Clyde Akers and Tracy Golden officiating services. Ms. Ingram was born October 31, 1951 in Davidson County to Onzo Charles Hartley and Viola Tysinger Hartley. She retired from Southeastern Supplier. Linda was an avid bowler for 40 years and helped organize the Youth Bowling League at the Lexington YMCA, and was the manager of the local bowling association. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Laura Hartley Adams and Bobbie Hartley, and a grandchild, Zachary Spaugh. Surviving are her significant other, Danny Mauldin; her daughter, Stacey Spaugh (David) of Lexington, two brothers, Terry Hartley (Angela) of Linwood and Charles Hartley (Luann) of Welcome; two sisters, Rita Brown of Lexington and Carol Hubbard of Welcome, 1 grandchild, Daniel Lee Spaugh; and 2 great-grandchildren, Landon Spaugh and Zachary Spaugh. Memorials may be made to donor's choice. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street Lexington NC 27292
