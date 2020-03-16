February 24, 1942 - March 14, 2020 Mr. "Gus" Harold Dean Ingram, 78, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 after a brave battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Guilford County on February 24, 1942 to John Wayne Ingram and Catherine Adams Ingram. Gus graduated from Hanes High School in 1960. He was retired from the Winston-Salem Police Department after 30 years of serving from 1963 to 1993. He served in various units within the department to include sergeant in the patrol division and motorcycle squad. Gus enjoyed camping, riding horses and motorcycles, amongst many other things. He truly loved life and always had a good attitude. Gus had a special place in his heart for the Special Olympics and enjoyed helping with their events. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ray Ingram and Timothy Ingram; sister, Patsy Ingram; and his favorite bull whom he loved, Luther. Surviving are his devoted life partner, Rose DuBose; daughter, Traci Ingram Collins (Shane); grandchildren, Tyler Collins (Chelsea), Kelly Collins, and Blake Collins (Stefanie); great-grandchildren, Trenton Collins, Karleigh Collins, Logan Collins, and Dallas Collins, who is due in October; beloved family, Erik Francis, Ian Francis, Alexander Francis, and Kimberly Mareno (Robert); and many special friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current public health concerns. The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors and staff of Cadence at Clemmons, the Palliative Care Unit at Forsyth Medical Center, and Trellis Supportive Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Special Olympics, 2200 Gateway Centre Boulevard Suite 201, Morrisville, NC 27560. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Good day. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

