March 26, 1944 - April 2, 2020 Mrs. Doris Marie Crews Ingram, 76, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Forsyth Co. on March 26, 1944 the daughter of the late Rufus William Crews and Lillie Rebecca Fulp Crews. Doris graduated from Mineral Springs High School and was a member of Union Tabernacle Church. Most of Doris's career was in food service, Big Oak Grill from 1970-1979 and then 1979-2010 at Don's Barbeque. She loved her customers and missed them deeply when she retired. Doris also worked at Hanes Hosiery for 9 years before going into the restaurant business. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Donald "Don" Ingram and a brother, William Vernon Crews. She is survived by a son, Chris Ingram and wife Kristina; a sister, Shirley Ann Covington and husband Bobby; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service has been scheduled, due to public health concerns. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Trellis Supportive Care and the staff of Touched by Angels for the love and care shown during our time of need. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to: Union Tabernacle Church or Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

