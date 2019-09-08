June 14, 1931 - August 31, 2019 William Paul Ingle, age 88, passed away on August 31, 2019 in Winston-Salem. Paul was born on June 14, 1931 in Winston-Salem to the late William Mark and Florence Davis Ingle. He graduated from R J Reynolds High School in 1950 and went on to attend college at UNC Chapel Hill. After one year in college, Paul was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country. After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Katherine Brown, and began his career as an insurance agent. Paul founded Paul Ingle Insurance in 1969 where he served the people of Winston-Salem and the surrounding area for over 40 years. In his spare time, you could find Paul fishing. One of his greatest joys in life was teaching each of his grandchildren how to fish, and it will always be a treasured hobby for each of them. Paul loved Winston-Salem. He found many ways to serve; as a Boy Scout leader at First Presbyterian Church, as well as on the local boards of Young Life, the Samaritan Soup Kitchen, Crisis Control, and Habitat for Humanity. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Katherine Brown Ingle. Paul leaves behind his daughters, Mary-Katherine (Jason) Blain and Jenny (Dave) Watson; grandchildren, Jeff (Kelly) Arzonico, James (Ashley) Blain, Harrison Blain, Hank Blain, Brody Watson, and Corie Watson (Zach) Ware; great grandchildren, Blake and Brooklynn Arzonico; and many loved ones. The family would like to say a special thank you to Pruitt Hospice for their help during Paul's final days. They would especially like to thank his nurse, Courtney, for her kindness and support. A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Sunday, September 15th at 2pm at Bermuda Run Country Club. All who knew and loved Paul are invited. Everyone is encouraged to dress casually and come ready with your memories to raise a glass to Paul. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's honor to Pruitt Hospice, 924 Main St, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
