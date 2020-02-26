May 25, 1945 - February 22, 2020 Mr. Danny Lee Imes passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 22, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Evelyn Jones McDuffie and the late Henry Lee Imes on May 25, 1945. He graduated from A. H. Anderson High School in 1963 and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from Johnson C. Smith University in 1972. He was a sergeant in the United States Army and gave honorable service to his country from 1965 thru 1968. He was member of the American Legion Post #220. He retired from United Parcel Service following 31 years of dedicated service to the company. Danny Imes was a life member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, where he gave leadership and faithful service to the Audio/Visual Ministry of the church for over 13 years. He is survived by his son, Kevin D. Hayes; brother, Kenneth (Donna) McDuffie; aunt, Harriet Jones Tobe; 3 nieces and nephews; several cousins, extended family members and many friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 pm Thursday, February 27, at Mount Zion Baptist Church with Dr. Serenus T. Churn officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 am until the funeral hour at the church. Interment will be at Salisbury National Cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

