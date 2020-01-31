December 1, 1935 - January 28, 2020 Jack Coy Ibraham, Sr. passed away on January 28, 2020 in Winston-Salem at the age of 84. He was born on December 1, 1935 in Winston-Salem. Mr. Ibraham attended Appalachian State and Western Carolina Universities. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Chaplin. Mr. Ibraham worked as a high school teacher and football coach. He later retired as a Magistrate Judge. Mr. Ibraham then went to work for the Phoenix Company selling life insurance. Mr. Ibraham is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Beam Ibraham; parents, Prince and Sue Ibraham; grandson, Bradley Myers; and brothers, Bryson and Gerald Ibraham. He leaves behind his children, Karen Rash, Jack Ibraham, Jr., and Kathy Lynn Sorenson; grandchildren, Christopher Rash, Timothy Rash, Jacob Ibraham, Victoria Myers, Brittaney Muldovan, Crystal Watkins, and Stephanie Muldovan. A funeral service will be held Sunday at 2pm at Forsyth Memorial Park in the mausoleum. The family will receive friends for a visitation at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Brenner Children's Hospital where Mr. Ibraham enjoyed volunteering as Scruff McGruff for the children. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

