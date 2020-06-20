Hyde, Mary Morris August 5, 1929 - June 18, 2020 Mrs. Mary Morris Hyde, 90, of Mocksville, NC, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born in Guilford County on August 5, 1929 to the late Noah Morris and Bessie Milsap Morris. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Dr. H. Kenneth Hyde, three brothers; Odell Morris, Wayne Morris and Paul Morris and a sister Pauline Duggins. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Green Meadows Baptist Church, 1646 NC-801, Mocksville, NC 27028. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends and relatives following the service. Mary is survived by her three sons: Noah Lee (Buddy) Hyde (Minnie), Michael Dwayne Hyde (Sandy) and James (Jimmy) Earl Hyde (Lisa) and daughter, Brenda Hyde Watts (Michael), five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 4530 Park Rd., Ste. 240, Charlotte NC 28209 or CURED, P.O. Box 32, Lincolnshire, IL 60069. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com. Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112 is caring for the Hyde family.
