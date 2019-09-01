December 4, 1935 - August 27, 2019 Pilot Mt. - Mrs. Mona Rae (Ledford) Hyatt was given her angel wings on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of eighty-three, peacefully surrounded by her family and friends in Mt. Airy. She was born December 4, 1935 in Forsyth County, the daughter of Thomas and Marguerite Miller Ledford. In her eighty-three years on earth, Mona Rae touched the lives of many, as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, preschool teacher, and friend. She enjoyed cooking, teaching, and singing hymns; in fact, she assured her family that she would one day join and sing in the heavenly choir. Mona Rae will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Winfred Hyatt, and her daughter, Winifred "Rae" Wall. Mona Rae was the mother of Juanita Hyatt Baker (Jimmy) and Rebecca "Becky" Hyatt; grandmother of Wendy Puckett (Jeff), Jennifer Wall Atwood (Clint), Chrissy Lee Baker, and Bridgette Wall Noll (Michael); great grandmother of Brittany Puckett, Christopher Puckett, Justin Puckett, Raeley Atwood, Carissa Ticconi, Madison Noll, Ace Atwood and Luke Noll. She is also survived by other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Dr. Bill Greenwood officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel Winston-Salem, NC

