March 18, 1933 - September 22, 2019 Clarence Wayne Hyatt, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side Sunday, September 22nd, 2019. Mr. Hyatt was born on March 18th, 1933 to the late Lacy and Linda Hyatt. Mr. Hyatt attended Becks Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife (Faye), sister (Josephine Brown) and brother (Jim Hyatt.) He is survived by his daughter Sharon Simon (Randy) and granddaughter Nicole Simon, sister Bernice Hall and numerous loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be conducted at Becks Baptist Church on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at 11 AM with TJ Morrison officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Clemmons Village II who loved not only Wayne but his family over the past four years. Memorials may be made to Clemmons Village II Activities Fund. Frank Vogler & Sons
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately