April 9, 1928 - March 12, 2020 Louise Conrad Hutchinson passed away on March 12, 2020, at the age of 91. She was a resident of Winston-Salem, but was born and raised in Charlotte, N.C. She retired with her husband to Epworth by the Sea on St. Simon's Island, Georgia. She enjoyed many summers and special occasions at the family home at Lake Junaluska, N.C. She graduated from Queens College with a BA in religion and received a Master's in Religious Education from Duke University. Later she obtained her teaching certification in Public School Music and taught in the Forsyth and Transylvania County Public School Systems. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Pierce and Myrtle Conrad; husband, Dr. Orion Hutchinson, Jr.; brother, Robert Conrad; sister, Frances Conrad; and son-in-law, Clint Coram. She is survived by her four daughters, Carolyn Coram, Grace Hutchinson (John Oldenburg), Chris Hutchinson and Cathy Dieter (David); four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marjorie Murdock. To her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she leaves a legacy of love and devotion. She was a valued partner with her husband Orion serving a number of United Methodist Churches in the Western North Carolina Conference. She is a life member of United Methodist Women. Music was a passion, especially sacred choral and organ music. She was known for her gardening knowledge and expertise. She knitted, lovingly, gifts for those in need and those close to her. Her love of all things coastal was longstanding and a source of renewal. She was known for her faith, love of family, and service to any in need. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time at Ardmore United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials be made to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 Hawthorne Rd. Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103 or the Shalom Project, 639 S. Green St. Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101. Her daughters are grateful to a dedicated and loving caregiver Elaine Brewer, as well as the concern and care of Ariyana Caldwell and Rolanda Baldwin. The family will be forever grateful to the dedicated medical team at Wake Forest Baptist Health and the support of a loving faith community at Ardmore United Methodist Church. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Hutchinson. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

