January 21, 1941 - October 19, 2019 Lottie Hutchins, 78, of East Bend went to be with her Lord and her husband of 54 years Roy Hutchins. Besides her husband Lottie was preceded in death by her daughter Beverly Meadows. Lottie was a member of Middle Cross Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory is six children; Pat Collins (Jerry), Larry Hutchins (Patsy), Rev. Kenny Hutchins (Lynn), Teresa Stephenson (Steve), Roger Hutchins (Judy), and Janice Joyce (Jimmy). Lottie loved all of her children and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Slate Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 pm on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Slate Funeral Home. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lottie Hutchins family. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately