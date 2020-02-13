June 5, 1983 - February 9, 2020 James "Walt" Hutchins passed away on February 9, 2020 at the age of 36. Walt was born on June 5, 1983 in Winston-Salem. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, completing a tour in Iraq. Walt is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Hutchins. He leaves behind his daughter, Mackenzie Ann Hutchins, and father, James William Hutchins. A celebration of Walt's life will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11 am at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Service information
11:00AM
2849 Middlebrook Dr
Clemmons, NC 27012
Tags
Most Popular
-
Mother waited 5 years before reporting sexual assault of her 12-year-old daughter in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem comes up on NBC's 'Chicago Fire'
-
Pepsi Bottling Ventures campus in Winston-Salem sells for nearly $35 million
-
Local man’s research opens door to become first African American in the local chapter of Sons of the American Revolution
-
Protest greets Bloomberg bus in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately