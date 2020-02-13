June 5, 1983 - February 9, 2020 James "Walt" Hutchins passed away on February 9, 2020 at the age of 36. Walt was born on June 5, 1983 in Winston-Salem. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, completing a tour in Iraq. Walt is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Hutchins. He leaves behind his daughter, Mackenzie Ann Hutchins, and father, James William Hutchins. A celebration of Walt's life will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11 am at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

Feb 15
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home
2849 Middlebrook Dr
Clemmons, NC 27012
