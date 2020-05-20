February 23, 1948 - May 11, 2020 James (Jim) William Hutchins, II, 72, of Clemmons passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. He was born February 23, 1948 in Forsyth County to James William and Ruby Carroll Hutchins. Jim had a great love for football. For many years he coached the Ardmore Wildcats and later in Clemmons the little league Titans. Jim was a huge Carolina fan and always arranged his week around the Tar Heel football and basketball schedule. After graduating from R. J. Reynolds High School, Jim enlisted in the US Navy and served for four years. Returning to Winston-Salem Jim continued his education at Winston-Salem State. He was retired from Reynolds Tobacco Company. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Rice Hutchins and his son, James Walter Hutchins. Surviving are two sisters, Carroll H. Peters (Steve) and Susan H. Adams (Bob); a brother, Tommy Hutchins (Holly); and a granddaughter, Makenzie Ann Hutchins. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. It was Jim's request that memorials be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8615. Frank Vogler and Sons Funeral Home 2849 Middlebrook Drive

