February 23, 1948 - May 11, 2020 James (Jim) William Hutchins, II, 72, of Clemmons passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. He was born February 23, 1948 in Forsyth County to James William and Ruby Carroll Hutchins. Jim had a great love for football. For many years he coached the Ardmore Wildcats and later in Clemmons the little league Titans. Jim was a huge Carolina fan and always arranged his week around the Tar Heel football and basketball schedule. After graduating from R. J. Reynolds High School, Jim enlisted in the US Navy and served for four years. Returning to Winston-Salem Jim continued his education at Winston-Salem State. He was retired from Reynolds Tobacco Company. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Rice Hutchins and his son, James Walter Hutchins. Surviving are two sisters, Carroll H. Peters (Steve) and Susan H. Adams (Bob); a brother, Tommy Hutchins (Holly); and a granddaughter, Makenzie Ann Hutchins. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. It was Jim's request that memorials be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8615. Frank Vogler and Sons Funeral Home 2849 Middlebrook Drive
Most Popular
-
No fall break for UNCG and N.C. A&T students, and classes will end before Thanksgiving
-
Federal judge rules indoor worship services can resume in North Carolina
-
7 principals named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
-
Cherries is back, and Clemmons customers are keeping it busy
-
Are we ready for more reopening? No, says Baptist Health expert.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately