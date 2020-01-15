April 29, 1929 - January 9, 2020 Anna Jean Hutchins passed away on January 9 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born on April 29, 1929 in Forsyth County to James and Mabel Caudle. She was a nurse at Forsyth Medical Center. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Gray Hutchins. She is survived by her sons Robert "Bob" Hutchins of Winston-Salem, NC, and James "Jim" E. Hutchins of Port Charlotte, FL; sisters Shirley Crews of Clemmons, NC, Gail McWethy of Winston-Salem, NC, and Marilyn Gibbs of Apoka, FL; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16 at Old Town Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Old Town Baptist Church. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Hutchins, Anna Jean
